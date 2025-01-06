Senegal: Bassirou Diomaye Faye Announces the End of Foreign Military Presence by 2025

In a speech delivered on Tuesday evening for the New Year, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye announced that all foreign military presence in Senegal would end by 2025.

President Faye stated that he had instructed the Minister of Armed Forces to develop a new defense and security cooperation doctrine.

One of the key measures of this doctrine is the decision to end all foreign military presence on Senegalese soil starting in 2025.

He further added that Senegal will now treat its foreign partners as strategic allies, within the framework of an open, diversified, and uncomplexed cooperation.

This announcement comes after President Faye declared on November 28th that the presence of French military bases on Senegalese territory was incompatible with the country’s national sovereignty.