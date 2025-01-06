The role of Algeria in Tunisia’s current political landscape has sparked debate, due to the significant influence exerted by General Saïd Chengriha and Iran on Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed.

Since Kaïs Saïed came to power in 2019, Tunisia has faced a period of political and economic instability, marked by a governance crisis and internal repressive tensions.

President Saïed has sought to strengthen ties with Algeria, primarily for diplomatic support, but also to secure economic and military backing, according to Western diplomats.

The growing alignment between Iran and Algeria, under the leadership of General Chengriha, saw Tunisia’s situation as an opportunity to exert greater influence in Africa.

Algeria, with its intelligence and security services, plays a central role in repression within Tunisia, thereby increasing its influence over the Tunisian government’s decisions.

Diplomatically, the Chengriha regime, which often supersedes President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has steered Tunisia toward a more favorable stance on sensitive issues, such as the Libyan question, to prevent Tunisia from making territorial claims on Algeria and from allying with foreign powers or democratic countries.

According to analysts, Algeria’s regime, with its antisemitic stance against the Jewish state of Israel and racist policies toward Africans, has influenced Tunisia’s shift toward geostrategic and ideological positions aligned with those of Iran.