How can a sovereign state like Morocco negotiate with a terrorist organization like the Polisario, supported by Algeria’s military regime and Iran?

Bolstered by growing international support for its autonomy initiative in the southern provinces, Morocco is rightfully questioning: is it truly possible to negotiate with an entity labeled as terrorist, lacking popular legitimacy and institutional foundation, such as the Polisario Front—created by former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, backed by a disoriented Algerian military regime, and supported by Iran?

The current international momentum significantly strengthens Morocco’s position. The United States, under both the Trump and Biden administrations, Israel, and several Arab countries recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara. France, Spain, and other European, African, Asian, and Latin American countries either support or officially recognize the Moroccan autonomy initiative, which is seen by the United Nations as a “serious, credible, and realistic” solution.

More than 30 consulates general have been opened in Laayoune and Dakhla, providing clear recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over these territories. This marks a major diplomatic turning point: the issue is no longer one of decolonization, but of regional development within an autonomous framework under Moroccan sovereignty.

The Polisario Front, which self-proclaims itself as the representative of the Sahrawi people, in reality represents only a small segment of that population. A large portion of the population originates from southern Algeria or consists of Sub-Saharan groups who have been present for decades. These communities, often treated as slaves, are frequently silenced within the Tindouf camps, located on Algerian soil.

Polisario’s authority is imposed without elections, transparency, or respect for fundamental rights. More seriously, several reports from NGOs and international institutions have pointed to links between the Polisario and armed or terrorist groups operating in the Sahel.

Since 2012, reports have surfaced detailing recruitment efforts and trafficking in the region, sometimes with the passive or active complicity of Polisario elements.

Algeria, de facto governed by a military junta, currently led by General Saïd Chengriha and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is not only the host but also the primary financial, military, and diplomatic backer of the Polisario. Nevertheless, it refuses to acknowledge its status as a party to the conflict, while waging an international campaign against Morocco’s territorial integrity.

By rejecting the autonomy proposal, Algeria is blocking any realistic resolution to the conflict and sustaining a gray area of tension in the Maghreb, to the detriment of regional integration and stability in the Sahel.

As a sovereign state, Morocco has no obligation to negotiate with an organization that lacks legitimacy, international legal status, or adherence to democratic norms and human rights.

However, the Kingdom has consistently reaffirmed its commitment within the United Nations framework, particularly through its 2007 autonomy plan, which is recognized by the international community as the only serious basis for negotiation.

Any future negotiations must necessarily include Algeria not the Polisario as the main party, and must recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara.