As the Sahel region remains plagued by chronic instability, the role of the Algerian military regime is raising growing concern among international observers in Brussels.

The civilian populations of the Sahel—Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso—continue to bear the brunt of a deadly spiral with transnational causes, following the withdrawal of French military and security forces.

Accused of maintaining ambiguous ties with armed groups active in the Sahel-Saharan strip, Algeria is increasingly seen as a destabilizing actor, hidden behind an official discourse of security cooperation.

Information gathered on the ground in Mali, Niger, and certain border areas suggests indirect but tangible involvement of the Algerian regime in the arming and logistical support of jihadist groups.

According to several analysts, this strategy aims to maintain controlled regional instability, allowing Algiers to consolidate its influence in a reshaping geopolitical space.

This dynamic is facilitated, according to security reports, by porous borders and the movement of weapons, fighters, and resources to groups affiliated with ISIS or Al-Qaeda.

The Algerian state under President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, effectively led by Chief of Staff Saïd Chengriha and his intelligence services, is accused by several Western experts of exploiting the terrorist threat as a political lever. By maintaining a climate of fear, it bolsters the legitimacy of military power and suppresses democratic protest movements both domestically and abroad.

Transfers of weapons from Algerian military stockpiles are said to have been identified in several terrorist operation zones, notably in northern Mali and western Niger.

These suspicions, although still under investigation, add to warnings issued by Sahelian officers regarding the origin of certain equipment found in the hands of armed groups.

In Brussels, the tone is hardening. The European Union is preparing to debate firm measures aimed at cutting ties with organizations or states suspected of collusion with terrorist groups.