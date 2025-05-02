Mali : Assimi Goïta proposed as President for a five-year term

A national consultation held on Monday and Tuesday in Bamako has proposed appointing General Assimi Goïta, head of the transitional government, as President of the Republic of Mali for a renewable five-year term. This proposal emerged during discussions on revising the Charter of Political Parties, with participation from civil society representatives, traditional authorities, and the Malian diaspora.

The key stakeholders of the nation also recommended the dissolution of all existing political parties and the establishment of strict criteria for the creation of new ones. Among the proposals was a requirement for a deposit of 100 million CFA francs (approximately \$170,000) to form a new party. Party leaders should be between 25 and 75 years old, and parties would be required to have representation in all regions of the country, including Bamako.

In addition to these measures, the consultation recommended suspending all electoral matters until the country is « pacified, » due to the current security situation. It also proposed tightening regulations on organizing political demonstrations and banning political defection during a mandate.

Regarding the revision of the Transition Charter, participants suggested that General Goïta officially become President of the Republic in 2025, following the example of leaders in other Alliance of Sahel States (AES) countries, such as Burkina Faso and Niger. They also proposed maintaining the current transitional bodies until national peace is restored.

These recommendations will be submitted to General Goïta for approval. They are part of efforts to « build a pathway out of the crisis » and to strengthen governance following the 2021 political upheaval.

Mali has been experiencing a severe security crisis since 2012, worsened by the violence of armed groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. The current transition aims to stabilize the country while addressing major security and political challenges.