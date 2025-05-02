Polisario Front: Amid suspicions of Terrorist links, Europe prepares to shut down Polisario Representations

According to information from European security sources, several European Union member states are considering the closure of Polisario Front representation offices due to suspicions of ties with terrorist organizations active not only in the Sahel but also in the Middle East.

Classified documents indicate that investigations conducted by European intelligence services have uncovered financial, logistical, and operational interactions between leaders of the Sahrawi movement and groups such as Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), the Group for Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), as well as networks based in Syria, Yemen, Iran, and Iraq.

Collected intelligence points to suspicious fund transfers, material exchanges, and cross-training activities, particularly in unstable regions of the Middle East.

Although authorities have yet to officially confirm these findings, the scale of the suspicions has triggered a series of emergency consultations among European governments, citing the need to safeguard both national and European security.

A senior European official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated: “Internal security demands the utmost firmness whenever converging evidence suggests risks linked to terrorist networks—whether Sahelian, Middle Eastern, or otherwise.”

The European Union plans to address the issue during an exceptional meeting of interior ministers in the coming days, as part of a broader strategy to combat hybrid and transnational threats.

According to the same source, Europe cannot tolerate organizations suspected of having ties to terrorism enjoying any form of legitimacy or infrastructure on its soil.

If the proposed measures are confirmed, they would mark a significant hardening of the EU’s stance toward the Polisario Front and other terrorist-affiliated entities, in a shifting regional and international context.