Taipei : Somalia bans Entry to holders of Taiwanese passports

Taiwan on Tuesday evening accused Somalia of banning Taiwanese citizens from entering its territory, denouncing the move as being made under pressure from China.

In a statement, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Somalia’s civil aviation authority had informed airlines that passports issued by Taiwan “will no longer be valid for entry into or transit through the Federal Republic of Somalia.”

Taiwan strongly condemned the decision, describing it as an attempt to “create the illusion that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China”.

The announcement comes amid growing ties between Taiwan and Somaliland, an autonomous region of Somalia that declared independence in 1991. However, Somaliland is not recognized by any UN member state.

“The Chinese government expresses its strong appreciation,” said Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a press briefing. He called the measure “legitimate,” saying it reflects “Somalia’s firm support for the One-China principle.” Beijing also continues to support Somalia’s claim over Somaliland.