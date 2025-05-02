Algeria : A Terrorist State? The accusations shaking the Region

African and Western sources are pointing to the ambiguous role of Algeria’s military regime, accused of fueling terrorist groups active in the Sahel as well as near the borders with Libya, Mauritania, and Senegal.

Diplomatically isolated, the regime in Algiers finds itself surrounded: to the north by Europe and the disputed Kabylie region, to the south by the Alliance of Sahel States and Azawad, to the east by Libya, and to the west by the Polisario Front.

The Group for Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), also known by its Arabic acronym JNIM, is intensifying its efforts to establish a foothold in Senegal and Mauritania, starting from the southwestern border region of Mali. This is revealed in a new study by the Timbuktu Institute, a Dakar-based research center, which warns of the growing expansion of the jihadist group affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

According to analysts, for its own survival, the Algerian military regime under General Saïd Chengriha and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune exploits the terrorist threat to justify the militarization of power, maintain a climate of fear, and weaken popular or democratic movements in the region.

This ambiguous policy, based on a double game, positions Algeria as a terrorist state—an unstable player where the military establishment appears more focused on preserving its authority than on ensuring the real stability of the country and its neighbors.