Crisis in Libya: Algeria on alert amid rising tensions in Tripoli

Libya is once again sliding into instability. In Tripoli, the security situation of Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah appears increasingly precarious, to the point that the Algerian regime has reportedly dispatched military experts to assess the situation and consider potential support measures, according to well-informed sources.

Observers believe that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the strongman of eastern Libya, may attempt to overthrow Dbeibah in the coming days.

In response to these tensions, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has reiterated that Tripoli is a “red line.” This statement carries significant weight, reflecting Algeria’s determination to maintain regional balance and prevent Tripoli—which shares a border with southern Algeria—from falling under Haftar’s control.

Tebboune has not ruled out the possibility of Algerian military intervention should the capital come under threat—an unprecedented stance in the country’s recent foreign policy.

Algeria’s firm position is further reinforced by recent informal statements, reportedly from Haftar’s inner circle, suggesting that the Algerian region of Illizi—rich in natural resources—historically belongs to a tribal and geographic space linked to Libya.

On the ground, tensions remain high. On Saturday, May 17, Abdelhamid Dbeibah addressed the nation after several days of intense fighting in Tripoli, marked by shelling and rocket fire reaching the heart of the city center. Hundreds of protesters expressed their rejection of the Prime Minister, accusing him of losing control of the situation.

In his speech, Dbeibah attempted to regain control. He justified the assassination, on May 12, of Abdelghani Gheniwa el Kikli, head of the powerful SSA (Stability Support Apparatus), claiming that certain militias had developed beyond control.

In a move to ease tensions, Dbeibah extended an olive branch to the Radaa Force, which controls eastern Tripoli and the airport. The announcement of this force’s dissolution on May 13 had sparked the escalation of clashes that continued into the night of May 14.