Burkina Faso: Pan-Africanists praise the rehabilitation of president Thomas Sankara

Transitional President Captain Ibrahim Traoré received a delegation of Pan-Africanists in an audience this Monday in Ouagadougou, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Thomas Sankara Mausoleum, built in memory of the Father of the August 1983 Revolution and his twelve comrades.

The delegation, composed of prominent cultural, scientific, and political figures, included Pan-Africanists from South Africa, Ghana, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Chad, Niger, Mali, as well as from Europe. These committed advocates of the Pan-African ideal came to express their appreciation and support to the Burkinabè Head of State.

“We came to thank him because he now embodies hope and the voice of African youth and its diaspora,” said the delegation’s spokesperson, Professor Mamadou Koulibaly, former minister and ex-speaker of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire.

The delegation members praised Captain Ibrahim Traoré’s initiatives, particularly the symbolic rehabilitation of President Thomas Sankara through the construction of the mausoleum and the broader Memorial project, which includes around fifteen facilities.

They also expressed gratitude for the tributes paid to former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings, including the naming of a street in the capital after him.

Professor Koulibaly emphasized the significance of these gestures and thanked the Head of State for the honorary distinctions awarded to some members of the delegation. He reiterated their support for Burkina Faso’s development efforts and encouraged President Traoré to continue directing investments toward the population’s essential needs.

“We came to tell him to stay strong, to pass on this message of resistance and unity to the other leaders of the Alliance of Sahel States ,” he added.