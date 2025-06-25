Facing the Israeli state, Middle Eastern countries, and the United States, Iran’s ultimate weapon is the use of dirty bombs—more discreet tools to threaten Western interests or Israel.

According to anonymous sources, the Algerian regime has quietly transferred a significant quantity of radioactive waste from nuclear medicine to Iran.

Officially classified as medical waste, these materials nevertheless have potential for reuse in certain sensitive processes. This transfer, reportedly organized outside any legal framework or international supervision, raises serious concerns about the true purpose of these shipments, especially in a regional context already marked by high tensions and growing mistrust towards undeclared nuclear programs.

These materials contain isotopes such as cesium-137 and cobalt-60, which can be reused in the manufacture of radiological bombs, commonly known as dirty bombs.

Unlike conventional nuclear weapons, these devices do not cause a nuclear explosion but disperse radioactive particles over a wide area, contaminating the environment and spreading panic.

According to some security sources, Iran holds a clandestine stockpile of these materials to use as asymmetric deterrents or to supply affiliated groups operating in conflict zones. This pipeline between Algeria and Tehran represents a serious violation of international treaties and a direct threat to regional stability.