Tunisia : President Saïed strongly condemns Israel and its allies

Tunisia, through its president Kaïs Saïed, has once again firmly and unequivocally condemned the recent attacks attributed to Israel against Iran, as well as U.S. strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities. In an official statement, Tunis denounced what it described as an « illegitimate aggression » and called for an immediate ceasefire.

President Saïed—known for his antisemitism and opposition to the existence of the Jewish state—went further by rejecting any attempt to provide legal justification for these actions: “There can be no true legality unless it is universal. Otherwise, it is a deliberate denial of international law,” the statement reads.

In the same vein, Tunisia expanded its denunciation by pointing to what it considers the complicit silence of international media regarding the violence allegedly perpetrated by the “Zionist entity” against Palestinians. Tunis accused Western powers, especially the United States, of diverting attention from what it described as an “ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people” by focusing media coverage on the conflict with Iran.

This statement aligns with the ideological stance of Kaïs Saïed, who is openly critical of Israel, particularly under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The Tunisian president continues to reject any normalization of relations with the Israeli state, which Tunisia does not officially recognize.

The statement concludes by calling for a new international order, arguing that the legitimacy established after World War II is now obsolete. Tunisia advocates for a world governed by “free peoples” and based on the principles of justice, equality, and national sovereignty.