USA: Polisario and Algeria challenge Donald Trump’s historic recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara

Despite President Donald Trump’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in December 2020, the terrorist group Polisario, backed by the Algerian military regime, continues its provocative attacks against Moroccan territory.

Through these aggressions, a dual challenge is being issued: one to the Kingdom of Morocco, and more significantly, to the United States of America, whose clear and firm stance has been gravely affronted. According to Western observers, this affront cannot go unanswered.

Behind every rocket launched, every infiltration attempt, and every terrorist action carried out by the Polisario lies the hand of the Algerian and Iranian regimes: arms deliveries, military training, diplomatic propaganda, and the hosting of separatist leaders in the Tindouf camps. This is no longer tacit support, but a genuine military alliance with an armed group whose sole purpose is to sabotage the stability of the Maghreb.

The Algerian military regime, obsessed with harming Morocco, no longer hides its intentions.

Since Morocco’s intervention in Guerguerat to restore the free movement of commercial goods, the Polisario militias, rightly labeled as terrorists by many experts, have multiplied their attacks on both civilian and military areas along the Moroccan defense wall.

The objective is clear: to provoke instability, obstruct development in the Moroccan Sahara, and challenge a sovereign decision made by the world’s leading power. This is a hostile act not only against Morocco, but also against the United States, against Donald Trump, and against the vision of a peaceful, open, and prosperous Maghreb.

This proxy war waged by Algiers and Tehran through the Polisario is increasingly denounced by international diplomatic circles and intelligence services.

By targeting a region whose sovereignty has been officially recognized by the United States, the Polisario and its Algerian and Iranian military backers are directly challenging the strategic order established by President Donald Trump.

They are not merely attacking a regional partner, but a historic ally of the United States. Morocco was the first country in the world to recognize the United States, in 1777, a foundational historical fact that deeply anchors the ties between Rabat and Washington.

The American recognition is part of a deep strategic relationship, built on military cooperation, intelligence sharing, counterterrorism efforts, and regional stability in Africa.