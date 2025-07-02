Mali : Over 80 jihadists killed in coordinated attacks against the army

The Malian army announced Tuesday evening, in an updated report, that it had neutralized more than 80 terrorists following coordinated jihadist attacks carried out in several parts of the country. These simultaneous assaults targeted seven towns: Niono, Molodo, Sandaré, Nioro du Sahel, Diboli, Gogui, and Kayes, the main city in western Mali, near the Senegalese border.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the attackers allegedly received support from « state sponsors, » whose presence was reportedly confirmed during the clashes. Several sources have accused Algerian intelligence services of being involved in the confrontations, with backing from mercenaries belonging to the special unit KL-7.

The Malian Armed Forces (FAMa), under the high command of President Assimi Goïta, claim to have inflicted heavy losses on the armed groups, seizing a significant cache of weapons: heavy arms mounted on vehicles, various munitions, as well as several motorcycles and vehicles.

The Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), affiliated with Al-Qaeda and led by Iyad Ag Ghaly, has claimed responsibility for the attacks, though it did not provide any casualty figures.

These events come just days after the surrender of 11 Islamic State (IS) fighters, including a local commander, in the Gao region of northern Mali.

In response to the ongoing threat, the regional authorities of Kayes and Dioïla have imposed a 30-day renewable nighttime curfew starting July 1, to bolster security in the targeted areas.