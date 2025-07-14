Mali: Sominé Dolo hospital inaugurates Solar Power Plant with support from the Orange Foundation

Sominé Dolo Hospital in Mopti inaugurated a self-consumption photovoltaic solar power plant on Saturday, funded with 335 million CFA francs by the Orange Foundation, in partnership with the Yirwal Mopti Association.

The installation includes 192 kWc of solar panels, LUNA batteries, Huawei inverters, a 300 kVA transformer, and an intelligent monitoring system. It is designed to provide sustainable energy autonomy for the hospital, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of vital services such as the operating room, intensive care, sterilization, blood bank, and morgue.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Aguibou Dembélé, Special Advisor to the President of the Transition in charge of social affairs, and Health Minister Colonel Assa Badiallo Touré.

“Energy is not a luxury for a hospital. It is an essential condition for life,” stated Sékou Dramé, Chairman of the Board of the Orange Foundation. He emphasized that the project, technically supported by Huawei, now provides the hospital with a clean, reliable, and sustainable energy source, improving both the working conditions of healthcare staff and the quality of patient care.

Colonel Assa Badiallo Touré, for her part, expressed the Malian authorities’ gratitude to the Orange Foundation, its partners, and the company ERCOM, which carried out the work, for their contribution to strengthening the region’s healthcare system.