Nigeria: Seven-Day national mourning following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria has declared a seven-day national mourning period following the death of former Head of State Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday in London at the age of 82. The announcement was made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who paid tribute to Buhari as a « patriot » who left a lasting mark on the nation’s history.

« As a sign of respect for our former leader, I have ordered all flags across the country to be flown at half-mast for seven days starting today, » President Tinubu stated on the social media platform X.

Muhammadu Buhari led Nigeria twice: first as a military ruler from 1984 to 1985, and later as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023. His time in office was notably marked by his fight against corruption, efforts to instill discipline in public administration, and a firm commitment to integrity.

« He led with quiet strength, deep integrity, and unwavering faith in Nigeria’s potential, » President Tinubu emphasized in his official tribute.

To oversee the arrangements for a state funeral, the President has dispatched Vice President Kashim Shettima to the United Kingdom to repatriate the former president’s body.