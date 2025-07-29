South Sudan: Half the population facing food insecurity, WFP warns

The World Food Programme (WFP) has sounded the alarm in South Sudan. Nearly 7.7 million people, half of the country’s population, are currently facing food insecurity, with over 83,000 experiencing conditions classified as “catastrophic.”

This worsening crisis is being exacerbated by a global shortfall in humanitarian funding. “The scale of suffering here isn’t making headlines, but millions of families are struggling to survive every single day,” lamented Carl Skau, WFP’s Deputy Executive Director, following a field visit.

The worst-affected areas are in Upper Nile State, where recurring violence is severely hindering humanitarian access. The counties of Nasir and Ulang are especially at risk of falling into famine, the UN agency warned.

Since April 2023, nearly 1.2 million people fleeing conflict in neighboring Sudan have sought refuge in South Sudan. Many arrive hungry, exhausted, and without resources. WFP also raised concerns about the youngest victims of the crisis, with 2.3 million children across the country now at risk of malnutrition.