Mali : Former Prime Minister Choguel Maïga placed in custody

Former Malian civilian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 12, his lawyers confirmed. The arrest comes amid a tense political climate, following a wave of detentions within the military, including around fifty soldiers, among them two generals, accused of plotting against the ruling junta.

Appointed in 2021 by Colonel Assimi Goïta, head of the military transition, Choguel Maïga was dismissed in November 2024 after openly criticizing the growing dominance of the army in political affairs. He notably denounced being sidelined from key decisions, despite the junta’s initial promise of a transition to civilian rule by March 2024.

He was replaced by General Abdoulaye Maïga, a move seen as a further step in the militarization of the executive, amid increasing restrictions on civil liberties and continued jihadist violence across the country.

According to his lawyers, Maïga and several of his former aides are being questioned as part of an investigation into their management of the Prime Minister’s office. The custody follows allegations of misappropriation of public funds, based on findings from the State’s General Auditor.

Those detained include his former chief of staff, Issiaka Ahmadou Singaré, and three former administrative and financial directors. They are expected to be presented soon before the Supreme Court’s public prosecutor.

Choguel Maïga remains a prominent figure in Malian politics. As spokesperson for the June 5 Movement–Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), he played a key role in the popular protests that led to the ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in 2020, before joining the transitional government.

Mali has been engulfed in a deep security crisis since 2012, driven by the actions of terrorist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State, and more recently alleged intelligence services linked to the Algerian military regime led by General Saïd Chengriha.