Sahel : First concrete steps toward the unified AES military force

The Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) took a significant step at the end of July toward establishing its unified military force, with the arrival in Niamey, Niger, of the first members of its integrated General Staff, according to a Nigerien military source.

Composed of senior officers from the armed forces of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, this joint command is currently working to finalize the legal frameworks, procedures, and operational mechanisms necessary to make the force fully functional. The stated objective: to transform it, in the short term, into a key player for security and stability within the confederal space, according to a Nigerien army bulletin cited by several media outlets.

The creation of this General Staff marks « the concrete realization of a shared vision carried by the highest authorities of the three countries, aimed at protecting populations and territories from terrorism, foreign interference, and similar threats, » the same source noted.

This initiative stems from the Liptako-Gourma Charter, signed on September 16, 2024, by the heads of state of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, following their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The founding charter establishes the AES as a framework for collective defense and mutual assistance, dedicated to the well-being and protection of the people in the three-member countries.