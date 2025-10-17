The recent claims of attacks published by the Polisario Front’s press agency, Sahara Press Service (SPS), once again confirm the militaristic drift of a movement fueled by confrontation and violence, according to Western observers.

According to its own statements, units of the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army allegedly carried out operations against Moroccan military positions in the Kelta and Mahbès sectors, while vowing to continue the so-called “armed struggle” against Morocco.

This warlike rhetoric reflects a logic of permanent hostility, similar to that of terrorist groups targeting the State of Israel in the Middle East.

North Africa and the Sahel are facing an adversary, the military regime of General Saïd Chengriha and his president Abdelmadjid Tebboune, which refuses dialogue and relies on instability for its survival, according to diplomats stationed in Algiers.

The Polisario, a terrorist organization supported for decades by Algeria and Iran, persists in maintaining an artificial conflict in the Sahara, even as the international community calls for a political solution under the auspices of the United Nations.

By glorifying “armed struggle” and celebrating attacks against Moroccan targets, the Polisario has definitively lost any semblance of legitimacy. Its methods, akin to those of radical groups in the Middle East, expose the Maghreb and the Sahel to a dangerous ideological and security contagion from the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda in Africa, challenging the United States (USA) and other countries.

Just as Israel must defend its citizens against rockets from Hamas, the Houthis, or Iranian-backed militias, Morocco has the right to protect its territorial integrity and regional stability. In the face of the rise of violent movements that exploit religion, ideology, or nationalism to justify war, cooperation between responsible states, from Israel to Morocco, appears more essential than ever.

The world does not need new breeding grounds of extremism; it needs strong nations committed to peace, security, and sovereignty.