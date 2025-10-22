Niger : Visit to Bagaroua after a terrorist attack

On the instructions of the Head of State, General Abdourahamane Tiani, the Governor of the Tahoua region, Colonel-Major Souleymane Amadou Moussa, visited Bagaroua on Sunday, October 19, the day after a violent terrorist attack carried out by armed men on motorcycles, coming from the Tebaram axis.

The assailants targeted state symbols: the National Guard squadron, the gendarmerie brigade, the prefectural residence, and several local figures. A swift response from the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) managed to repel the attack.

The official toll reports 7 to 8 terrorists neutralized, several motorcycles recovered, one terrorist captured, and an accomplice arrested for spreading propaganda. Two Nigerien soldiers fell during the clashes. According to Nigerien authorities, all identified assailants are from Bagaroua.

On site, the governor visited the affected areas and praised the bravery of the FDS. He emphasized that the attack aimed to spread terror and take hostages, but the determined response from the security forces caught the assailants off guard, forcing them to retreat.

Souleymane Amadou Moussa called on the population to strengthen collaboration with the authorities and assured that the situation is under control: “In Bagaroua, everything is fine, and everyone is going about their activities,” he stated.

During the visit, the governor also met with local authorities, the families of the victims, and traditional leaders, delivering a message of solidarity on behalf of the highest Nigerien authorities. Prayers were held in memory of the fallen soldiers.

An expanded regional security council also took place at the town hall, gathering FDS leaders, traditional authorities, and members of the Advisory Council for the Reconstruction. The objective was to adapt security strategies to address the terrorist threat in the region.

Despite the attack, the town of Bagaroua is gradually returning to its normal rhythm, with the reopening of businesses and the resumption of daily activities.