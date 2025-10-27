Yaoundé : Biya reelected as president of Cameroon for an eighth Term

President Paul Biya, 92 years old and in power since 1982, has been reelected for an eighth term with 53.66% of the votes, according to official results announced on Monday by the Constitutional Council. While no analyst doubted his victory, given his status as the world’s longest-serving head of state and the political system he has consolidated over his 43 years in power, the election was closer than expected.

Opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former minister, garnered 35.19% of the vote, making the competition more heated than usual. He immediately claimed victory, urging his supporters to defend what he considered a rigged result through « peaceful marches. »

However, these calls for protest led to violence, particularly in Douala, the country’s economic capital, where four people were killed on Sunday during rallies supporting the opposition. According to the governor of the Littoral region, security forces first dispersed the protesters with tear gas before firing « live ammunition, » witnesses reported.

The voter turnout was 46.31%, according to the Constitutional Council, with the results announced 15 days after the election. Aside from Biya and Tchiroma Bakary, the other candidates failed to secure significant support: Cabral Libii came third with 3.41%, followed by Bello Bouba Maïgari (2.45%) and Hermine Patricia Tomaïno Ndam Njoya, the only woman in the race, with 1.66%. The other candidates did not reach the symbolic 1% threshold.

Yaoundé saw a strong police presence, with mixed patrols of police and gendarmes deployed at key intersections throughout the city. Armored vehicles were stationed near areas deemed sensitive. The police stated their intent to « ensure the security of the electoral process and prevent any unrest ».