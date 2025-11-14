Algeria: General Saïd Chengriha attempts to approach Ferhat Mehenni to encourage his presidential candidacy, a negotiated return?

According to sources close to the matter, the Chief of Staff of the Algerian National People’s Army (ANP), General Saïd Chengriha, has recently made efforts to contact opposition figure Ferhat Mehenni, who has been exiled in France, with the aim of convincing him to return to Algeria and run for the upcoming presidential election.

The apparent goal, as reported by anonymous government sources, is to prevent the imminent declaration of independence that has been announced by the president of the Movement for the Self-Determination of Kabylia (MAK), which seeks independence for the northern region of Algeria known as « Kabylia. »

According to these same sources, the operation involves a blend of discreet diplomacy, promises of personal guarantees, and offers of political openness, a mixture of incentives and warnings directed at an individual whose return could, according to the government, legitimize national institutions and prevent further territorial escalation.

The initial exchanges are said to have taken place via confidential channels in Paris, where Mehenni has been living in exile for several years. According to a source within the Algerian intelligence services, « General Chengriha did not intervene directly. Instead, he used intermediaries within the diaspora to gauge Ferhat Mehenni’s willingness. The idea is simple: to bring him back into the national political arena, offer him a secure framework and procedural guarantees, and thus undermine the separatists ».

From Mehenni’s circle, the response to these overtures has been cautious. A close associate explained, “We have heard proposals, but trust is low. Why now? Why through the military and not through a constitutional guarantee? » Mehenni, a charismatic figure in the opposition for decades, has made decentralization and the defense of Kabylia’s rights central to his rhetoric and political commitments.

Several sources indicate that the offer goes beyond a mere call for civic responsibility. It reportedly includes assurances regarding Mehenni’s personal security, the promise of a campaign « under international supervision », and tacit guarantees of immunity from prosecution for any past legal actions.

In return, the government hopes that having a recognized opposition candidate will reduce the strength of the independence movement by providing Kabyle voters with an institutional pathway to voice their demands.

However, European officials and human rights NGOs consulted have raised concerns about any co-optation maneuver involving the military apparatus. Experts emphasize a major risk: by accepting guarantees informally negotiated with the military, the opposition figure could be seen as complicit in a « top-down » settlement, weakening his credibility among the Kabyle people. « The legitimacy of a leader who returns after talks brokered by the military is fragile, especially if the groups pushing for independence are seeking to distinguish themselves from a militarized state », noted one analyst.

On the other hand, a categorical refusal from Mehenni could accelerate the declaration of independence by local actors, who are convinced that the central government is not offering any viable political solutions.

NGOs and intelligence services are closely monitoring the situation.