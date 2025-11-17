Algeria: Tebboune orders an investigation into the causes of the fires

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered an investigation on Sunday following a series of violent fires that broke out in recent days, deemed unusual for the month of November. These fires forced the evacuation of dozens of families, according to national television.

The investigation will focus on determining the causes of the fires, which erupted simultaneously in several distant regions. Local media reported the arrest of four suspects in connection with the incident.

According to Civil Protection, the vast majority of the 55 fires that have recently broken out have been brought under control. However, some hotspots remain under surveillance.

In Tipaza, near Algiers, firefighters experienced a « night from hell » between Thursday and Friday, with nearly 300 firefighters deployed and the intervention of two water bomber planes, each capable of dropping 12,000 liters of water. The fires, fueled by strong winds exceeding 60 km/h, approached residential areas, forcing authorities to evacuate several families.

Northern Algeria recorded abnormally high temperatures for the season, close to those typically seen in summer, which exacerbated the spread of the flames. Civil Protection reported that 50 fires have now been completely extinguished, while five others remain under control but are still being monitored.

Fires are a recurring phenomenon in Algeria, particularly during the summer months when forested areas are most vulnerable. However, their occurrence in autumn remains unusual. The flames have ravaged several hectares of forests and scrubland in around ten provinces in the north of the country.