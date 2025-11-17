Togo: 2026 budget increased by 14.4%

The government of Togo approved the 2026 finance bill on Friday during the Council of Ministers, which proposes a total budget of 2,740.5 billion CFA francs (approximately 4.85 billion dollars), marking a significant 14.4% increase compared to 2025.

This proposed budget, presented as a lever to boost growth and strengthen the national economy, places particular emphasis on social spending, including health, education, and social protection, which together represent nearly 48% of total expenditures, according to an official government statement.

At the same time, the portion of the budget allocated to economic transformation has been raised to 29.3%. This increase aims to support key sectors of the economy, including agriculture, industry, and digital technology, encourage private investment, strengthen economic sovereignty, and promote the creation of sustainable jobs, particularly for young people and women. The financing of these expenditures will primarily come from the country’s own resources, the statement added.

During the presentation of the bill, President Faure Gnassingbé stressed the need for rigorous monitoring of the implementation of budgeted projects. He encouraged ministers to make regular field visits to assess the progress of the work and, if necessary, adjust existing measures. The president also reaffirmed the importance of ensuring that public policies have a tangible impact on the daily lives of Togolese citizens, while continuing efforts to promote local production of goods and services.

According to analysts, this 2026 budget, prepared in a context of strong domestic growth but global economic uncertainty, represents a cautious balance between resources and expenditures. It is considered consistent with the principles of fiscal discipline and the sustainability of public finances, which should allow Togo to manage its resources effectively in a complex global environment.