US President Donald Trump expressed on Wednesday his intention to put an end to the violence in Sudan, which has been ravaged by over two years of civil war. This statement follows a request from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who, during an official visit to Washington, urged the former president to become more involved in the Sudanese crisis.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: « We will work with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and other partners in the Middle East to end these atrocities. » The Sudanese Sovereign Council, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, quickly responded, expressing its willingness to cooperate with the United States and Saudi Arabia to stop the conflict. In a statement, it thanked both countries for their peace efforts and assured they were ready to engage seriously to end the bloodshed.

Trump revealed during an economic conference that the Saudi Crown Prince had encouraged him to play a mediating role in the Sudanese war, a conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced nearly 12 million people. « Prince Mohammed bin Salman wanted me to do something very powerful regarding Sudan, » Trump explained.

The United Nations has described the Sudanese conflict as « the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. » In October, the capture of El-Facher, the last army stronghold in the Darfur region, by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) marked a turning point in the war. This escalation raised fears of further intensification of the violence, which has already devastated the country.