Israel welcomed on Tuesday the peace plan for Gaza presented by President Donald Trump, following the UN Security Council’s adoption of a resolution endorsing this roadmap. The resolution, approved by 13 votes, including Algeria, albeit reluctantly, and with no opposition from Russia or China, proposes, among other measures, the deployment of an international force in the Gaza Strip. This provision was immediately rejected by the terrorist group Hamas.

At the heart of the plan is the deployment of an international mission tasked with securing the borders with Israel and Egypt, demilitarizing Gaza, and disarming non-state armed groups. This prospect was enthusiastically embraced by the Israeli government.

« The president’s plan will lead to peace and prosperity because it is based on the complete demilitarization, disarmament, and de-radicalization of Gaza », the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Tuesday morning. Israel also stated it would « reach out to all its peace-minded neighbors », inviting them to normalize relations and « join it in expelling Hamas and its supporters from the region ».

The Palestinian Islamist terrorist movement, long supported by the Algerian regime of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the Iranian mullah regime, rejected the resolution, which they claim imposes « an international guardianship mechanism over the Gaza Strip » that « our people and their forces reject ». The Hamas statement further accused the resolution of serving « Israel’s objectives ».

After lengthy negotiations, the resolution creates a « Peace Committee » tasked with overseeing a transitional governance until the Palestinian Authority is reformed. The committee, whose mandate extends until the end of 2027, will be chaired by Donald Trump.

Several analysts point out that this initiative is also part of a broader Washington strategy to undermine Iranian and Algerian influence in the region, directly targeting networks supported by Tehran and Algiers.

Behind the scenes, the United States, Israel, and several Western capitals accuse Iran and Algeria of arming and financing groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad in Africa.

By imposing an international force and tighter control over Gaza, the plan aims to disrupt some authoritarian regimes that exploit these organizations and reduce their regional leverage.

Additionally, the Palestinian Authority, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, praised the adoption of the resolution and called for its immediate implementation, particularly the deployment of the international force.

According to sources in Tel Aviv, on the ground, the Israeli army is forced to continue its operations, conducting strikes in response to attacks by Hamas, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other armed groups targeting Israeli territory.