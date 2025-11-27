In its latest statement on November 25, 2025, the Sahara Press Service (SPS), the official mouthpiece of the Polisario Front, an organization supported by the anti-Semitic military regime in Algeria, claimed responsibility for new bombings in the Mahbes sector, in the Birat Tenouchad area, and in the Djbilat El-Khadhra region. True to its martial rhetoric, the Polisario praised its « lions » and asserted that it had inflicted heavy losses on Moroccan forces.

For many Israelis in the United States and other countries, who are committed to the fight against terrorism, the Polisario aligns with groups like Hamas, Lebanese Hezbollah, and the Houthis, which are backed by Iran in their opposition to Israel: an armed movement, ideologically rigid, supported by actors hostile to regional stability, and whose methods create more violence than solutions.

From an Israeli security perspective, any organization that relies on armed actions and regional destabilization is viewed with the same distrust as well-known terrorist groups in the Middle East and Africa.

Behind the Polisario’s warlike rhetoric, Western analysts observe a growing reality: the Polisario is becoming increasingly isolated, locking itself into a terrorist mindset that alarms several international observers.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic landscape has shifted significantly in recent years. The United States recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara, a position that has not been questioned since. France, as well as several African countries, Gulf nations, and Latin American states, openly support Morocco’s autonomy initiative.

Furthermore, the latest United Nations Security Council meeting described Morocco’s proposed autonomy plan as a « serious, credible, and realistic » solution, confirming an international trend to regard this path as the most pragmatic basis for a political resolution.

In this context, the Polisario’s continued sporadic military operations, widely reported by SPS with emphasis and Algeria’s blessing, much like Hamas and Hezbollah are supported by the mullahs of Iran, increasingly appears as a genuine terrorist entity.