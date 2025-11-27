Khartoum : General Burhane calls on Trump to end the war in Sudan

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, head of the Sudanese army, called on Donald Trump on Wednesday to intervene to end the war in Sudan, a conflict that has lasted for over two years between the military and paramilitary forces. However, Burhane rejected a new ceasefire offer proposed by international mediators led by Washington.

Tensions in Sudan have been escalating since April 2023, with the civil war causing tens of thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people, exacerbating what the United Nations has called the « worst humanitarian crisis in the world ». In response to the ongoing carnage, diplomatic efforts to establish a ceasefire have recently intensified, particularly under the direction of the U.S. president, who has expressed his horror at the ongoing violence.

In an op-ed published Wednesday in The Wall Street Journal, General Burhane urged Washington to take the lead in the mediation efforts. « The Sudanese people are now looking to Washington for the next step », he said, adding that the country was relying on the « honesty » of the American president to bring an end to the war. Burhane also called for collaboration with « all those in the region who sincerely seek peace ».

The Sudanese military leader expressed hope that Donald Trump « would be determined to oppose the foreign actors who are prolonging our suffering ». While not naming them directly, Burhane was likely referring to the United Arab Emirates, which he accuses of supporting his rivals, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo.

On Sunday, Burhane had deemed the latest ceasefire proposal « unacceptable, » with details still unclear, calling it « the worst so far ». He also criticized the « Quad » mediation group (United States, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt), describing it as « partial » due to the involvement of the UAE.

Meanwhile, the U.S. special envoy for Africa, Massad Boulos, defended the ceasefire proposal, calling it a « crucial step » toward sustained dialogue and a transition to a civilian regime. While visiting Abu Dhabi, Boulos stressed the need for « unconditional acceptance » of the ceasefire by the warring parties, emphasizing that this offer represented an unmissable opportunity for peace.

As the war continues to devastate Sudan, the outcome of the conflict remains uncertain, despite growing international pressure. The challenge remains to achieve a true cessation of hostilities, in a context where foreign interests further complicate the peace process.