USA: President Donald Trump takes control of the G20 and sidelines South Africa from the international stage

The United States announced on Monday that it will assume the G20 presidency, succeeding South Africa, marking a new step in Washington’s effort to revitalize the functioning of the group.

This transition, praised by the American administration, is part of a strategy aimed at refocusing the G20 on its core economic priorities.

President Donald Trump did not attend the Johannesburg summit in November and had already indicated that South Africa, led by Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, would not be part of the 2026 summit, which will be held in the United States.

The American administration has regularly expressed concerns regarding South African policies, including the alleged “persecution” of the country’s white minority, as well as other security-related issues affecting Africa.

In a statement, the State Department emphasized that this new presidency aims to “put the G20 back at the center of its essential mission: promoting economic growth and prosperity to achieve tangible results”.

On the occasion of this announcement, the new version of the official G20 website was launched, highlighting the United States’ priorities for the year ahead.

The next G20 summit will take place in 2026 in Miami, Florida, providing Washington with a prime platform to advance its economic vision within the group.