Mali : FAMa carry out several airstrikes against armed terrorist groups

The General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces announced on Sunday that several aerial operations had been conducted over the past 24 hours as part of surveillance and security missions across the national territory.

In a statement sent to the Malian Press and Publicity Agency (AMAP), the General Staff specified that the air force of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) carried out strike missions and offensive reconnaissance targeting positions and hideouts of armed terrorist groups.

According to the same source, on December 27, 2025, in the early hours of the morning, airstrikes were carried out in support of units engaged in Operation FUGA KENE. These actions targeted terrorist positions located south of the town of Sorribougou, in the Kita region.

Later that same day, in the late morning, during an offensive reconnaissance mission in the Timbuktu sector, FAMa air assets identified and destroyed several bases of armed terrorist groups west and south of the town of Léré, as well as south of Foïta.

In addition, a heavy Caterpillar-type vehicle was targeted at the Intillit gold mining site, located northwest of Intahaka. In the early evening, further airstrikes also struck a terrorist group hideout south of Léré, in the Timbuktu region, resulting in the neutralization of several enemy fighters and the destruction of equipment.

Finally, the General Staff of the Armed Forces assured that FAMa units remain fully vigilant across all theaters of operation and stand ready to respond to any hostile action.