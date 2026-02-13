African Union : Morocco joins PSC, Algeria discredited alongside its Polisario

The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (Polisario Front), which had submitted its candidacy for the 2026–2028 term alongside Libya and Morocco, withdrew its bid, officially at Libya’s request.

According to Western and African diplomats in Addis Ababa, this withdrawal confirms the growing isolation of the Polisario, a terrorist organization supported by the Algerian regime, whose credibility is further undermined by proven links to Iranian proxies: Hamas in Israel, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen, all of which espouse anti-Semitic and anti-Western ideologies.

Algeria’s influence is waning across African capitals. Its continued support for jihadist groups such as al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, operating in the Sahel, including Mali, Niger, southern Libya, and Mauritania, has fueled increasing skepticism among African states. Distrust of the Algerian regime is now palpable, while Morocco is emerging as a reliable and constructive actor in African peace and security mechanisms.

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Morocco was elected as a member of the African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC), responsible for crisis prevention and management across the continent, securing its seat in the first round of voting held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This election underscores Rabat’s growing prominence on the African stage, thanks to a diplomacy focused on conflict prevention, mediation, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, strictly in line with international law. Morocco also emphasizes the link between security and development, positioning itself as a pragmatic and dependable partner for continental stability.

This momentum is further strengthened by support from international powers, notably under the influence of U.S. diplomacy led by President Donald Trump, which values stable and effective actors in resolving regional crises.

With this new mandate, Morocco aims to consolidate its role within the PSC and pursue a proactive policy of continental stability, particularly in strategic areas such as the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, where security and development remain intrinsically linked. Morocco’s election represents a major diplomatic victory and sends a clear message: across Africa, the Kingdom stands as a reliable pillar against destabilizing forces.