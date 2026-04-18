Vatican: Crowd expected in Douala for pope Leo XIV’s mass

Tens of thousands of faithful are converging on Friday morning at the stadium in Douala to attend a large open-air Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV on the third day of his visit to Cameroon. Since his arrival, the pontiff has repeatedly called for peace while strongly denouncing tyrants whom he says are ravaging the world.

After stops in Yaoundé and Bamenda, a city at the heart of the separatist conflict in the English-speaking regions, the American pope has adopted a firmer tone than usual. This stance comes just days after strong criticism directed at him by Donald Trump.

In Douala, the country’s economic capital, crowds began gathering as early as Thursday evening around Japoma Stadium, where more than one million people are expected according to authorities. Since Wednesday, the head of the Catholic Church has been welcomed in a festive atmosphere, filled with songs, dances, and cheers, driven by drums and vuvuzelas.

His speeches have taken on a strong social dimension. On Thursday, he denounced “the harm coming from outside,” accusing certain international actors of exploiting Africa’s resources in the name of profit. Cameroon, rich in oil, valuable timber, cocoa, and minerals, has long attracted foreign investors as well as local elites.

In Bamenda, the pope continued in the same vein, stating that “the world is ravaged by a handful of tyrants” but remains united through the solidarity of peoples. He also pointed to the link between resource exploitation and armed conflicts, arguing that profits from such activities often fuel cycles of violence.

Cameroon, a country of around 30 million inhabitants, is about 37% Catholic. The Church plays a major role there through its schools, healthcare facilities, and social initiatives, an influence the Vatican seeks to further strengthen.

After the Mass, the pope is expected to visit the Saint Paul Catholic Hospital in Douala before returning to Yaoundé, where he will address the academic community. His visit will conclude on Saturday with a final celebration.

From the moment of his arrival on Wednesday, he set the tone by calling for “breaking the chains of corruption” before Cameroonian authorities, in the presence of president Paul Biya.