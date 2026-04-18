Burkina Faso: Offensive, terrorist strongholds dismantled and territories secured

During March and April 2026, the Defense and Security Forces and the Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland (VDP), under the determination of President Captain Ibrahim Traoré, intensified their operations across the entire national territory, recording significant successes against armed terrorist groups.

Throughout March, numerous offensives made it possible to neutralize several enemy fighters, thwart attacks, and dismantle logistical bases. Operations carried out notably in Zimsa, Bomborokui, Diabiga, and in the Nakambé region inflicted heavy losses on the attackers. The Rapid Intervention Battalions (BIR), engaged on multiple fronts, also conducted infiltration operations and effective ambushes in various localities such as Solenzo, Tiébadi, Tounga, and Méné.

On March 16, a major operation led to the complete recapture of Pétégoli after close combat resulting in the neutralization of dozens of terrorists and the recovery of their equipment. Other actions, conducted between March 5 and March 14, disrupted enemy logistical networks and secured several strategic positions, notably in Djibo, Koogo, and Pama.

In April, the offensive momentum continued with combined ground and air operations in the Liptako, Nakambé, and Boucle du Mouhoun regions. The most significant action took place on the night of April 13 to 14 in the Soum region, where a joint air-ground operation, supported by intelligence, made it possible to neutralize more than one hundred terrorists and destroy a major logistical arsenal.

Airstrikes targeted enemy concentrations, destroying vehicles, ammunition, and fuel depots. Ground units, notably the 28th BIR, then carried out clearance operations, eliminating remaining pockets of resistance and recovering equipment, including several dozen weapons and vehicles.

In parallel, other successful operations were conducted in Mawe, Koumbara, Pétégoli, Biguimnoghin, and in the Pama forest, where a terrorist headquarters and an improvised explosive device manufacturing center were destroyed.

According to security sources, these operations strengthened the Forces’ control over several areas previously under terrorist influence, while also ensuring the resupply of forward positions.