Nigeria: University candidates kidnapped in Benue

At least 14 people were kidnapped on Wednesday evening in Benue State, central Nigeria, while they were traveling to a university entrance examination scheduled for the following day, according to local police sources.

The region is frequently affected by ransom kidnappings carried out by armed groups often referred to as “bandits”. It is also marked by recurring conflicts between Muslim Fulani herders and mainly Christian farmers, linked to access to land and resources.

According to the state police chief, Ifeanyi Emenari, the victims were traveling by bus toward the city of Otukpo when they were intercepted. “Fourteen passengers were abducted, while another managed to escape. Operations are ongoing to secure their release,” he stated.

The exam in question is organized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), a public body responsible for regulating access to higher education in Nigeria. According to the chairman of the Otukpo local council, Maxwell Ogiri, most of those abducted are young candidates. He also indicated that security forces have been deployed to forested areas in an effort to locate them.

In neighboring, Plateau State particularly in Jos, which was recently affected by deadly violence, authorities have strengthened security measures around examination centers, a move that has generated both relief and concern among candidates.

Some testimonies illustrate this tense climate. A Christian candidate said she had hesitated to sit for the exam due to safety fears, before being reassured by the authorities and security forces. Another candidate, a Muslim, stated that secured convoys had been arranged, with escorted buses transporting students to examination centers and bringing them back safely after the tests.