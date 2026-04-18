Niger: School Youth express support for national mobilization

Gathered within the USN, students from middle and high schools issued a statement on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in response to the call for general mobilization launched by President of the Republic, General Abdourahamane Tiani.

In Zinder, the governor, Colonel Massalatchi Mahaman Sani, expressed being moved by the commitment of young people in support of national defense. He recalled that Niger is going through a “decisive” period, marked by issues of sovereignty and security. Referring to the international context, he also mentioned a resolution adopted on March 12, 2026, by the European Parliament calling for the release of former President Mohamed Bazoum.

The governor praised the determination of the youth, stating that it is a source of pride for the nation. He also urged teachers and supervisors to show vigilance, patience, and professionalism in order to train a generation capable of meeting the country’s challenges. He further called on traditional and religious authorities to intensify prayers for peace and stability. Addressing the students, he encouraged them to cultivate discipline, respect, and seriousness in their studies.

For his part, the Secretary-General of students in the city of Zinder, Illa Hamidine Ibrahim, welcomed the commitment of the authorities, particularly President Abdourahamane Tiani and Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zéine, in favor of a sovereign Niger. He stressed that national security is not solely the responsibility of defense and security forces, but of all citizens.

Affirming the students’ willingness to contribute to this collective effort, he expressed the hope of seeing lasting peace established in Niger as well as in the member countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

The ceremony was held in the presence of administrative and traditional authorities, as well as representatives of women’s organizations and civil society.