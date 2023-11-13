Angola: Inauguration of the New Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport

Angolan President Joao Lourenço officially inaugurated the new Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport during a ceremony marking the commencement of freight operations on Friday. Mr. Lourenço expressed gratitude to all project stakeholders, particularly the Chinese contractor, China National Aero-technology International Engineering Corporation (AVIC-ENG).

« We have just commissioned this crucial infrastructure for the nation and the continent, which not only serves Angola but will also serve as a hub for air transport in Africa and the world, » stated Mr. Lourenço.

Located 40 km southeast of Luanda, the Antonio Agostinho Neto Airport, named after the country’s first president, has a planned capacity of 15 million passengers per year and can handle up to 130,000 metric tons of freight.

Chen Feng, interim chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Angola, emphasized the project’s importance for Angola’s socio-economic development. He stated that the project was a crucial strategic initiative for the country and a key element of cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative between China and Angola.

During the construction phase, the project generated thousands of local jobs and contributed to the training of numerous local technicians, thereby enhancing positive impacts on the community.