The Polisario movement has historically been considered a liberation movement seeking independence for Western Sahara. However, concerns have emerged about its alleged involvement in activities labeled as terrorist, raising delicate geopolitical issues in Algeria and Africa.

The troubling connections between the Polisario and entities such as Lebanese Hezbollah, Hamas, Iranian militias, and the Russian paramilitary group Wagner have heightened these concerns. The Algerian military, responsible for national security, may face significant challenges in managing these complex dynamics.

In this context, countering terrorism, preserving national sovereignty, handling independence movements in the north and south, and safeguarding strategic interests become essential imperatives.

The interaction between the Polisario, labeled as a terrorist organization, and other actors like Wagner, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iranian militias requires special attention to anticipate potential threats and develop effective strategies to maintain regional stability.

Support from the Algerian state, including the Algerian People’s National Army (ANP), for groups labeled as terrorist could lead to negative consequences, such as international isolation for Algeria. State-supported terrorist activities may also have economic, political, and military repercussions, jeopardizing internal stability and international relations.

Western analysts are questioning the geopolitical motivations of Algeria’s decisions and the financial impact of operations by groups like Wagner and Hamas in the regions where they operate.