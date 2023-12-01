24 Terrorists were apprehended by the Nigerien Army last week

During the past week, the Nigerien military successfully apprehended at least 24 terrorists in various theaters of operations across the country, according to a military statement released on Wednesday. In the same timeframe, the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) conducted significant seizures, including five AK-47 rifles, assorted ammunition, substantial quantities of drugs, eleven motorcycles, a Toyota vehicle, and a total sum of 39.6 million West African CFA francs (over $66,000) throughout the country, as reported by the same source.

Furthermore, the FDS expressed concern over five of their members who sustained minor injuries during an improvised explosive device attack on the Torodi-Kobagué axis, resulting in damage to a vehicle.

It is noteworthy that certain border areas of Niger are experiencing atrocities committed by terrorist organizations, including armed groups and other criminals.