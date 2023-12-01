Zimbabwe Declares State of Emergency Amid Cholera Outbreak

Zimbabwe has officially declared a state of public health emergency due to a cholera outbreak that has already resulted in several dozen deaths across the country. As of November 17, 2023, the country reported 51 cholera-related deaths and over 7,000 presumed infection cases. Currently, seventeen districts in the country are affected, with the situation being particularly alarming in the capital, Harare.

At present, 157 individuals are hospitalized nationwide, including sixteen in Harare. Regarding fatalities, health authorities have documented up to 175 cases throughout the country, with 51 confirmed as cholera-related. Harare alone has reported no fewer than 12 cholera-related deaths.

The Mayor of the capital, Ian Makone, stated, « The current situation is alarming (…) We have declared a state of emergency because the situation is now very serious. The disease is spreading throughout the city. » He expressed concern about the fact that « people have dug wells near pit latrines, especially in rapidly growing neighborhoods and other suburbs without running water. This means that their drinking water is contaminated. »

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by the ingestion of contaminated food or water, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).