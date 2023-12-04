THE UN TERMINATES ITS MISSION IN SUDAN

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2715 (2023) on Friday, December 1st, bringing an end, effective December 3, 2023, to the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), in response to Khartoum’s request last November for the mission to withdraw from Sudanese territory.

The Security Council urged UNITAMS to « immediately begin on December 4, 2023, » the cessation of its operations and the transfer of its tasks to UN agencies, funds, and programs, a process to be completed by February 29, 2024.

The resolution, presented by the United Kingdom, envisions the liquidation of the Mission starting from March 1, 2024, and advocates for an orderly transition and liquidation to ensure the safety of UN personnel and the smooth continuation of UN operations, including humanitarian aid and development assistance.

The United Kingdom called for full cooperation from Sudanese authorities to enable an orderly transfer of the Mission, while emphasizing that Khartoum is called upon to ensure the security of UNITAMS personnel and its assets throughout the transition.

The Council also welcomed the appointment of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan, Mr. Ramtane Lamamra, whose good offices with the parties and neighboring states will complement the « regional peace efforts » led notably by the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development .

On its part, the Sudanese delegation thanked the Council for responding favorably to its request and reiterated its willingness to continue constructive engagement with the UN through cooperation with the new Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General. It also reiterated its commitment to cooperate with the Organization regarding the liquidation of UNITAMS and the departure of its personnel.

As a reminder, the Sudanese government had justified its decision to end UNITAMS by stating that its mandate no longer met the expectations of the country, torn apart for several months by conflict.