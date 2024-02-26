Tindouf : Three Sub-Saharan Africans Killed by Polisario in Algeria

Militias from the terrorist group Polisario reportedly murdered three Sub-Saharan Africans on Tuesday evening, just a few kilometers from the Tindouf camps in Algeria, according to our sources. The three men were accompanying Sahrawis attempting to flee the Tindouf camps, where the Polisario imposes terror.

General Saïd Chengriha, Chief of the Algerian People’s National Army , has prohibited any investigation into the killing of the three Sub-Saharan Africans. This decision adds to the impunity enjoyed by the Polisario, which acts as a subcontractor for Algerian security services and intelligence in the expulsion of Sub-Saharan migrants.

The motives behind this decision remain unclear, but many suspect the Algerian military power in Algiers of seeking to protect its own interests by stifling any attempt to hold the Polisario accountable for the murders.

As for Sahrawi activists in the Tindouf camps, they have consistently expressed their outrage at the blatant attempts to cover up crimes committed by Polisario terrorists and their accomplices.