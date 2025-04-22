Niger: Six hostages freed in Kablewa following FDS operation against Boko Haram

An attack by the terrorist group Boko Haram struck the town of Kablewa, located in the Diffa region of southeastern Niger, on the evening of Sunday, April 20, 2025. Six people were abducted during the raid, sparking deep concern and fear among the local population, according to the Nigerien press agency.

Quickly alerted, the Defense and Security Forces (FDS), engaged in the special operation “Nalewa Dolé,” launched a large-scale intervention. Thanks to a swift and well-coordinated response, the FDS succeeded in freeing all six hostages unharmed and neutralizing all of the assailants involved in the attack.

The Governor of the Diffa region, Brigadier General Mahamadou Ibrahim Bagadoma, visited the scene the following day, Monday, April 21, to commend the bravery and professionalism of the deployed forces. He reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the authorities to protect civilians and restore lasting security in this area, which has been heavily affected by terrorist violence.

According to local officials, the situation in Kablewa is now under control, with a gradual return to calm observed in the area. The operation marks another significant success in the fight against extremist groups operating around the Lake Chad Basin.