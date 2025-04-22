Burkina Faso: Government claims to have foiled major coup plot

Burkina Faso’s Minister of Security, Mahamadou Sana, announced on Monday evening on national broadcaster RTB that a « major plot » against the country, initially planned for April 16, 2025, was thwarted thanks to the efforts of the intelligence services. Several suspected instigators of the coup attempt have been arrested.

According to the minister, a group of military personnel, in collaboration with terrorist groups, had planned an assault on the presidency as well as coordinated attacks across the country, aiming to plunge the nation into chaos and seize power by force.

« The meticulous work of our intelligence services uncovered a large-scale plot whose ultimate goal was to create total chaos in order to place Burkina Faso under the control of an international organization, which would supposedly take over the country within 10 to 20 years, » stated Minister Sana.

He further revealed that the plotters had passed sensitive information to terrorists, with the aim of escalating attacks on both military forces and civilians, hoping to incite a popular uprising against the government.

Investigations led to the identification of several accomplices, including Lieutenant Barry Abdrahmane, an officer in the Burkinabè Armed Forces’ Military Justice Battalion. Surveillance of his communications uncovered links to other military personnel, including Officer Compaoré Joanie, former army non-commissioned officer Zerbo Laoko, Commander Ouédraogo Frédéric, and Kaboré Constantin, an officer currently undergoing training in a European country.

Several of the suspects have been apprehended, while others are reportedly on the run in a neighboring country, the minister added.

Sana urged the public to remain calm and vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity. He also praised the commitment and professionalism of the security forces, encouraging them to continue their mission with diligence and courage.

It is worth noting that Burkina Faso has recently strengthened its alliance with Mali and Niger. The three landlocked countries have cut ties with France, announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS, and jointly established the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).