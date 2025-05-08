Algeria, under the grip of its security apparatus, is multiplying diplomatic tensions on several fronts: Europe, the Sahel, North Africa, and the Arab Gulf countries.

Observers, even within the diplomatic sphere, go so far as to describe Algeria’s behavior as « institutionalized derailment, » with an elite detached from reality, bordering on the psychiatric, given its disconnect from the current geopolitical context.

1. A Diplomacy of Aggression, Symptom of State Paranoia

The Algerian regime, dominated by an opaque military-political caste, is driven by a pathological strategy of international conspiracy.

The repeated attacks against the United Arab Emirates, accused in turn of destabilizing Algeria, Libya, Sudan, orchestrating media campaigns, or « supporting » Israel, are part of a persecution delusion that far exceeds classic diplomatic issues.

Key regime figures, from intelligence or military circles, see in every bilateral relationship between Gulf Arab countries and Western powers a direct threat.

Any regional initiative that does not go through Algiers is automatically demonized and accompanied by irrational rhetoric.

2. The Emirates, Scapegoat of a Regime on the Brink of Psychosis

Why target the Emirates? The UAE today embodies everything the Algerian regime rejects: an agile state, economically open, diplomatically pragmatic, and confident in its alliances.

This stance clashes directly with a state frozen in 1970s rhetoric, where its current notion of sovereignty is entangled with institutional dysfunction.

Algeria’s military leadership prefers to identify external enemies — even if it means inventing them.

The United Arab Emirates thus becomes a convenient scapegoat to fuel fear, rally a disillusioned public, and justify the preservation of an oversized security apparatus.

The official discourse, echoed by media close to the military regime, accuses the Emirates of interference, manipulation, and collusion with hostile powers.

3. Anti-Foreign Frenzy in All Directions

Algeria has successively clashed with France, Spain, the United States over the Abraham Accords, Morocco, the European Union, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, and others, often through fiery speeches, diplomatic ruptures, and economic threats.

This policy of constant tension appears less as a strategic line and more as a survival reflex driven by political hallucination.

Experts note a complete militarization of foreign policy, where generals, active or retired, and lacking real diplomatic training, dictate the course, often based on intuition or internal analyses disconnected from reality.

According to psycho-sociological analysts, the policies of General Saïd Chengriha and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who lead an unpredictable and often incoherent regime, reflect a pathological vision.