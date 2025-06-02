Niger : Tiani denounces destabilization plots orchestrated from neighboring countries

The President of the Republic of Niger, General Abdourahamane Tiani, revealed in an exclusive interview broadcast on Saturday, May 31, 2025, by the Radiotélévision du Niger (RTN), the existence of several plots aimed at destabilizing the country. According to him, these operations are being coordinated from neighboring countries, notably Nigeria and Benin, with the backing of foreign interests that were expelled from Nigerien territory.

During the interview, the head of state provided detailed information on these hostile initiatives targeting Niger since the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) took power on July 26, 2023. He claimed that Western powers, ousted by the CNSP, had taken refuge in bordering countries, from where they are allegedly organizing destabilization efforts.

President Tiani mentioned secret meetings allegedly held in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region, bringing together representatives of Western countries and their African allies. According to him, the objective of these gatherings was to support actions aimed at weakening Nigerien institutions.

He stated that Nigerien intelligence services had gathered specific information, including dates and supporting evidence, regarding attempts to smuggle weapons and explosives into the country. These arms were allegedly intended for terrorist groups operating within Niger.

Several individuals suspected of involvement in these plots were named during the interview. The president also accused certain non-governmental organizations, in particular the Red Cross, of being indirectly linked to these destabilization maneuvers.

Issuing a strong call for African solidarity, General Tiani urged countries across the continent to break free from what he described as dependence on foreign powers, which, he argued, seek to impose governance models that run counter to African interests. He stressed that Niger’s struggle is not only national but continental in scope.

Finally, the head of state accused certain Western powers, particularly France, of fueling insecurity and terrorist violence in a bid to impose a new political order on Niger. However, he assured that the authorities have already undertaken “numerous actions” to thwart these destabilization attempts.