Tehran has sharply condemned Washington’s decision to reinstate an entry ban on nationals from twelve countries, including Iran.

Iran has drawn renewed attention for its well-documented support of several organizations classified as terrorist groups by the international community: Hamas, the Houthis, and Hezbollah in the Middle East, as well as terrorist groups in Africa such as the Polisario Front, Al-Qaeda, and the Islamic State, according to Western observers.

The measure, announced by Donald Trump on Wednesday and set to take effect on Monday, is being presented as an effort to “protect” the United States. In response, Alireza Hashemi-Raja, in charge of Iranian expatriate affairs, denounced the policy as “deeply racist” and used the occasion to accuse the West of hypocrisy regarding terrorism and nuclear issues.

“This is a clear sign of the dominance of a supremacist and racist mindset among American policymakers,” Alireza Hashemi-Raja stated on Saturday.

Analysts say Iran, through its official rhetoric and alliances with certain authoritarian and military regimes, embodies a persistent hostility toward the very existence of the State of Israel, often accompanied by deeply rooted ideological antisemitism.

The Iranian regime does not merely criticize Israeli policies; it openly denies the Jewish people’s right to have a state of their own, repeatedly calling for the destruction of Israel. This stance threatens the foundations of international law and the universal values of peaceful coexistence.