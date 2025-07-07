Egypt : Al-Sisi receives Aguila Saleh, urges inclusive political solution in Libya

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Saturday in Al-Alamein with Aguila Saleh, the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, to discuss the latest developments in Libya’s ongoing crisis. The meeting comes amid deepening internal tensions in Libya and stalled diplomatic efforts to revive the political process.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the two leaders emphasized the need to unify efforts toward a comprehensive political settlement. President al-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s position in favor of a unified, stable, and sovereign Libya, stressing the urgency of holding simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections in line with the aspirations of the Libyan people.

The head of Egyptian intelligence, Major General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, also attended the meeting, which took place just days after a similar encounter between President al-Sisi and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, leader of the eastern-based Libyan forces.

« The president reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to supporting Libya and coordinating with all Libyan parties and international stakeholders, » the statement read. He underscored that Libya’s stability is « inseparable » from Egypt’s, both politically and in terms of national security.

President al-Sisi also expressed Egypt’s willingness to contribute actively to Libya’s reconstruction, offering the country’s development expertise.

For his part, Aguila Saleh praised Egypt’s pivotal role in seeking a way out of the crisis, highlighting the « historic and fraternal ties » between the two nations. He described Egypt’s support as a « key pillar » in restoring security, enhancing stability, and facilitating the holding of elections.

Libya remains divided between two rival governments: one, based in Tripoli and led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, controls the west; the other, based in Benghazi and headed by Osama Hammad, was appointed by the House of Representatives in 2022.