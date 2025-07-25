A new escalation by an Algerian-backed militia increasingly viewed by international observers as a terrorist organization.

Described as an “intensive shelling” by “advanced detachments,” the incident marks yet another example of the separatist movement’s militaristic escalation, multiplying armed provocations in a region monitored by the United Nations and closely watched by the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump.

In a radical statement published by the official Algerian news agency Sahara Press Service (SPS), the Polisario Front claimed responsibility on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, for an armed attack on a Moroccan army outpost in the Bakari sector, claiming to have inflicted significant human and material losses.

Several Western and African intelligence agencies have documented close ties between Polisario elements and jihadist groups active in the Sahel, particularly the Group for Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM/GSIM) and AQIM.

These collaborations, driven by financial, logistical, or ideological interests, allegedly extend to radical networks in the Middle East, and even to Iran-backed Shiite militias in unstable regions, targeting Israel and regional stability, according to our sources.

Reports from specialized organizations on transnational crime and terrorism reveal that Sahelian or desert routes used for cocaine trafficking from Latin America to Europe pass through areas controlled by the Polisario. These corridors have become lawless zones where terrorists and smugglers thrive.

Meanwhile, Polisario leaders are reportedly living lavish lifestyles in upscale neighborhoods of Algiers, Nouakchott, and various European capitals, benefiting from misappropriated international humanitarian aid and millions in Algerian state funds. At the same time, thousands of people remain trapped in unbearable conditions in the Tindouf camps on Algerian soil.

Deprived of freedom of movement, monitored by armed militias, and lacking adequate access to water, healthcare, and education, these civilians are exploited for political ends, effectively held hostage in what many describe as an open-air prison.