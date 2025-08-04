Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has often been criticized for his direct and unconventional style.

But beyond the controversies, his actions in the realm of geostrategy, in a world teetering on the brink of a third nuclear war, have yielded concrete and lasting results in favor of peace.

In this regard, he fully deserves the Nobel Prize for Geostrategic Peace, in recognition of several historic initiatives that have altered the course of international relations, according to Western analysts, experts, and our sources in Africa.

Africa: a rich continent but not for terrorist Groups

During his term, the United States supported several stabilization initiatives in the Great Lakes region and contributed to rapprochement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, a strategic step in a region long plagued by mistrust and cross-border conflicts.

With Trump, American diplomacy quietly supported African efforts to move past conflicts, particularly through clear messages promoting stability and regional economic integration.

He was also the only one who had the courage to officially list as terrorist organizations the groups operating in North Africa, the Sahel, West Africa, and Southern Africa.

The Abraham accords: an unprecedented pact for peace in the Middle East

During Trump’s presidency, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco normalized diplomatic relations with Israel, breaking decades of hostility. These Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, were facilitated by U.S. diplomacy under Trump’s leadership.

They laid the foundation for a new Middle East based on economic cooperation, religious tolerance, and stability. Trump thus achieved what decades of traditional diplomacy had failed to do.

The meeting with Kim Jong-un: breaking the cycle of nuclear escalation

In 2018, Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a North Korean leader. His summits with Kim Jong-un, most notably in Singapore and at the inter-Korean border (DMZ), broke the cycle of extreme tensions that threatened the world with nuclear conflict.

This symbolic and strategic gesture opened a direct channel of communication and reduced the risk of nuclear war in Asia.

Ending the Forever Wars: a peace-oriented president through actions

Donald Trump did not start any new wars. He began a gradual withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq, breaking with interventionist policies that had cost thousands of American and civilian lives.

The U.S. president presided over the conclusion of several ceasefires or peace agreements, such as his mediations between India and Pakistan, Cambodia and Thailand, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Israel and Palestine.

His vision was clear: a resolutely peaceful approach without forcibly imposing regimes abroad.

Pressure on Iran: a swift and strategic Intervention

By withdrawing the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), Trump adopted a policy of maximum pressure, including targeted sanctions.

He ordered U.S. surgical strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities that were seen as threats to global peace.

This is the strength of his strategy: deter, act, and maintain geostrategic balance, without chaos.

NATO: responsibility and strategic balance

Trump shook NATO like no other American president before him. Far from disengaging, his strategy aimed to rebalance the transatlantic partnership by demanding that European countries take on more responsibility.

Russia: a realistic and strategic approach

Contrary to media narratives, Trump’s policy toward Russia was firmer than often claimed.

Under his administration, the U.S. reinforced its military presence in Eastern Europe. Sanctions against Russia were maintained and, at times, expanded. Military aid to Ukraine was intensified, including weapons support.

Pragmatic Leadership in Service of Peace: Trump is not a traditional diplomat

He chose to negotiate from a position of strength, but always with peaceful agreements in mind. His worldview is grounded in facts and strategic interests, not ideological illusions.

He showed that peace can be achieved without bowing down, without endless wars, and by prioritizing results over intentions.

If the Nobel Prize honors leaders who have helped prevent wars, bring people closer, and lay the foundations for a more stable world, Donald Trump remains a peacebuilder, as his spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated.